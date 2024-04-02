Menu
Nigerian Lenders’ Stocks Surge, Unfazed by Capital Requirements Surge, Embrace Adaptation

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Nigerian lenders are displaying resilience in the face of a tenfold increase in capital requirements mandated by the central bank, affirming the industry’s confidence in adapting to the new regulations.

ACAMB, representing Nigerian lenders, expressed confidence in the extended timeline until 2026 for banks to meet the recapitalization plans, emphasizing ample opportunity for each institution to adjust. They highlighted the depth of the Nigerian capital market to accommodate the revised capital requirements effectively.

Despite the regulatory shift, the NGX Banking Index, reflecting the performance of the nation’s major lenders, experienced a 0.6% increase in Lagos trading. This resilience underscores the industry’s robustness, with a 15% year-to-date gain, albeit lower than the broader NGX All Share Index’s 40% surge.

Last week, Nigeria’s central bank announced significant hikes in minimum capital requirements for international and domestic banks, with a two-year compliance deadline. Analysts project that top commercial lenders in Nigeria may need to raise approximately 2.8 trillion naira to meet the new standards, as per BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank’s assessment.

The Central Bank of Nigeria justified the stricter requirements as essential for bolstering the industry’s resilience against challenges such as naira devaluation, high inflation, and sluggish economic growth.

Ayo Ebo, Managing Director at Optimus by Afrinvest, anticipates increased offerings from banks this year, noting the necessity for attractive pricing to entice investor interest amid the regulatory changes.

These developments form part of broader economic reforms initiated by the central bank to enhance growth and attract foreign capital. However, currency devaluation and inflation spikes have posed challenges, prompting measures to mitigate risks, including saving currency-linked gains to fortify banks against potential bad debt scenarios.

