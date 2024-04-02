Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

Nigerian DISCOs Generate N294.95 Billion in Q4 2023, NBS Report Reveals

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) in Nigeria generated a total revenue of N294.95 billion in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023. This marks a significant increase of 26.96% compared to the N232.32 billion recorded in Q4 2022.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to the report, revenue collected by the DISCOs during the period surged from N260.16 billion in Q3 2023 to N294.95 billion. Electricity supply also saw an uptick, reaching 6,432 Gwh in Q4 2023 from 5,732 Gwh in the previous quarter, representing a 14.64% increase year-on-year compared to Q4 2022.

The total number of customers served by DISCOs in Q4 2023 stood at 12.12 million, up from 11.71 million in Q3 2023, indicating a 3.46% increase. Year-on-year, customer numbers rose by 9.59% from 11.06 million in Q4 2022.

Metered customers in Q4 2023 were reported at 5.61 million, showing a slight decrease in growth rate of 1.32% from the previous quarter. However, on a year-on-year basis, metered customers increased by 9.38% from the figure reported in Q4 2022.

The report also highlighted a decrease in estimated customers during the quarter, totaling 5.83 million, down by 3.34% compared to Q3 2023. Similarly, estimated customers decreased by 1.73% year-on-year in Q4 2023 from 5.93 million in Q4 2022.

Among the DISCOs, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company recorded the highest number of estimated bill customers at 1.36 million, followed by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (709,104), Yola Electricity Distribution Company (688,164), Benin Electricity Distribution Company (676,324), and Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (636,593).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG Increases Gas Prices by 11%, Posing Challenges for Power Generation Companies
Next article
Africa Prudential Plc Shareholders Approve N900 Million Dividend
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

How to start trading stocks?

Naija247news Naija247news -
https://final-article.com/ArticleImage/7CC59101-91AA-4386-B491-5EEB6D2CA9F4/1.jpg Stock trading isn't simple by any means. It involves...

Stephanie Linus: First Black Recipient of Lennox K. Black Prize for Medicine

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Philadelphia, PA – In an extraordinary acknowledgment of her...

JUST IN: Deputy Commissioner of Police Allegedly Commits Suicide in Oyo State

Naija247news Naija247news -
A Deputy Commissioner of Police serving with the Force...

FMDQ Securities Exchange Approves Flour Mills of Nigeria’s N32.54bn Commercial Paper Quotation

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has announced the approval of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

How to start trading stocks?

Business News 0
https://final-article.com/ArticleImage/7CC59101-91AA-4386-B491-5EEB6D2CA9F4/1.jpg Stock trading isn't simple by any means. It involves...

Stephanie Linus: First Black Recipient of Lennox K. Black Prize for Medicine

Lifestyle News 0
Philadelphia, PA – In an extraordinary acknowledgment of her...

JUST IN: Deputy Commissioner of Police Allegedly Commits Suicide in Oyo State

Top Stories 0
A Deputy Commissioner of Police serving with the Force...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading