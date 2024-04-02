Menu
Revenue and Taxation

Nigerian Banks Well-Positioned to Meet New Capital Requirements, Says ACAMB

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The Association of Corporate & Marketing Communication Professionals of Banks (ACAMB) has expressed confidence that Nigerian banks are well-equipped to meet the new recapitalization requirements set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a statement released on Monday, the association affirmed that while the banking sector is currently safe and sound, there is always room for improvement. ACAMB welcomed the CBN’s new capital requirement as a positive step towards enhancing the resilience and competitiveness of Nigerian banks.

The CBN’s recent circular directed commercial banks with international authorization to increase their capital base to N500 billion, while national banks are required to raise theirs to N200 billion. Additionally, banks with regional authorization are tasked with achieving a minimum capital floor of N50 billion. Non-interest banks, both national and regional, are also mandated to increase their capital to N20 billion and N10 billion, respectively.

ACAMB’s President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, emphasized the significance of the recapitalization exercise in aligning Nigerian banks with the country’s aspirations to become a global emerging economy. He stated, “Nigerian banks are safe and reliable, but the apex bank, in its developmental mandate, is leading the banks to strengthen their capacities to meet competitive domestic and global financial needs.”

The association commended the CBN for its thoughtful approach to the recapitalization process, particularly the clear definition of the new minimum capital base for each category of banks. Bolarinwa highlighted the importance of public awareness regarding the change in calculation methodology, emphasizing that banks are fully capable of meeting the new requirements within the stipulated timeline.

Regarding the role of the capital market, Bolarinwa emphasized its depth and capacity to support banks in meeting the capital requirements. He reassured stakeholders that the extended timeline until 2026 provides ample opportunity for banks to implement their recapitalization plans effectively.

To meet the new capital requirement, the CBN outlined three options for banks: issuance of new common shares, mergers and acquisitions, or upgrading/downgrading of their license category. Bolarinwa affirmed that the banking industry is committed to collaborating with financial authorities to strengthen the economy and promote the growth of the real sector.

In conclusion, Bolarinwa reiterated the positive impact of the recapitalization exercise on Nigerian banks, emphasizing their role in supporting economic growth and fostering competition both domestically and globally. He affirmed banks’ commitment to working closely with the CBN to ensure the successful implementation of the recapitalization program.

