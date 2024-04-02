Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

Nigeria Plans to Phase Out Electricity Subsidy for 15% of Consumers

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

ABUJA, April 2  – Nigeria is set to phase out electricity subsidies for 15% of consumers, aiming to trim its hefty 3.3 trillion naira ($2.6 billion) subsidy bill. Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga announced the move on Tuesday as part of broader reforms to alleviate strain on public finances.

According to Onanuga, the government faces mounting pressure to hike electricity prices, with a budget allocation of 450 billion naira earmarked for subsidies this year.

While no specific timeline for tariff adjustments was provided, Onanuga noted that Nigeria last revised electricity tariffs in 2020.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ikeja Cantonment explosion: Don’t panic, situation under control – Army tells public
Next article
Dangote Oil Refinery Commences Supply of Petroleum Products to Local Market
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye Takes Office, Promising Stability and Progress

Naija247news Naija247news -
  Bassirou Diomaye Faye, aged 44, was sworn in as...

Binance Holdings Limited and Officials to Face Arraignment in Abuja Court

Naija247news Naija247news -
  A Federal High Court in Abuja has slated the...

Why Peter Odili and I fell out – Wike explains

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  In a recent television interview, the Federal Capital Territory...

Renewable Energy Could Meet Almost a Quarter of Africa’s Needs by 2037

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
  A recent report by the International Renewable Energy Agency...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye Takes Office, Promising Stability and Progress

Democracy Africa 0
  Bassirou Diomaye Faye, aged 44, was sworn in as...

Binance Holdings Limited and Officials to Face Arraignment in Abuja Court

Investigative News and Reports 0
  A Federal High Court in Abuja has slated the...

Why Peter Odili and I fell out – Wike explains

South South 0
  In a recent television interview, the Federal Capital Territory...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading