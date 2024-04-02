Nigeria Plans to Phase Out Electricity Subsidy for 15% of Consumers

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

ABUJA, April 2 – Nigeria is set to phase out electricity subsidies for 15% of consumers, aiming to trim its hefty 3.3 trillion naira ($2.6 billion) subsidy bill. Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga announced the move on Tuesday as part of broader reforms to alleviate strain on public finances.

According to Onanuga, the government faces mounting pressure to hike electricity prices, with a budget allocation of 450 billion naira earmarked for subsidies this year.

While no specific timeline for tariff adjustments was provided, Onanuga noted that Nigeria last revised electricity tariffs in 2020.