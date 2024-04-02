Nigeria and Iraq’s Reduced Crude Oil Exports Lead to Decline in OPEC Output

In March, reduced crude oil exports from Nigeria and Iraq contributed to a decline in oil output by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), according to a survey conducted by Reuters.

The survey, released on Monday, revealed that OPEC pumped less crude last month, primarily due to lower exports from Iraq and Nigeria, amidst ongoing voluntary supply cuts agreed upon by some members within the wider OPEC+ alliance.

Meanwhile, industry data also indicated a rise in the cost of Brent, the global benchmark for crude oil, reaching $87.92 per barrel around 6 pm Nigerian time. This marked an increase of $0.95 or 1.1 percent compared to the previous day’s trading, attributed to reduced supply by producers.

According to the Reuters survey, OPEC’s oil output averaged 26.42 million barrels per day in March, down by 50,000 barrels per day from February. The data, based on shipping information and industry sources, highlighted significant output reductions from Iraq and Nigeria.

In March, Iraq pledged to lower exports to offset its production above its OPEC target, committing to cut shipments by 130,000 barrels per day from February. However, the survey indicated that Iraq fell short of this commitment by 50,000 barrels per day, indicating further adjustments are required in subsequent months to meet the pledge.

Similarly, Nigerian production declined in March, with exports experiencing a sharper fall as the Dangote refinery increased its intake of cargoes.

Overall, OPEC fell approximately 190,000 barrels per day short of its targeted cuts in March, primarily due to increased output from Iraq, Nigeria, and Gabon, which exceeded their agreed-upon quotas. Conversely, Gulf producers Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates maintained output close to their voluntary targets.

The survey also noted that Iran’s output, exempt from quotas, decreased slightly, while Libya, also exempt, increased production as output returned to normal levels following disruptions in February.

The Reuters survey provides insights into supply trends in the market, drawing on shipping data from external sources, information from companies that track flows, and data from oil companies, OPEC, and consultants.