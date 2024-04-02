“Lagos State Govt Partners with FAAN to Construct 28km Toll Road”

The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), is set to embark on the construction of a 28km toll road from Shasha Road to the Airport toll gate on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The partnership, aimed at enhancing infrastructure development, was announced through an official statement on the Lagos State Government’s Facebook page.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by representatives from the Office of Public-Private Partnerships and the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

Bukola Odoe, Special Adviser, Legal, to the Governor from the Office of Public-Private Partnerships, led the government delegation and highlighted that the collaboration seeks to alleviate traffic congestion along the critical corridor.

Under the agreement, both federal and state governments will work closely through a public-private partnership framework to initiate comprehensive exploratory works.

Upon completion, the toll road project is expected to significantly reduce traffic challenges, providing relief to residents and commuters in the area.

Olubunmi Kuku, CEO of FAAN, expressed appreciation for the collaboration, emphasizing its potential to benefit not only the immediate community but all Lagosians at large.