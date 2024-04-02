Lagos State Braces for Abnormal Rainfall in 2024

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has revealed that the state is set to experience abnormal rainfall in 2024, with a predicted total of 1,936.2 mm rainfall.

Wahab disclosed this during a recent news conference on the 2024 seasonal climate predictions and socio-economic implications for Lagos State.

According to Wahab, the average annual rainfall predicted for 2024 exceeds the long-term average, with the rainy season expected to commence in the first week of April and conclude in the first week of December.

Key Dates and Rainfall Projections:Ikeja: Rainfall onset date of April 4 and cessation date of December 4, with an anticipated annual rainfall of 1,900 mm.Badagry: Rainfall onset date of April 1 and cessation date of December 5, with