Lagos Police arrest security guard for carrying out jungle justice

April 2, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Agunbiade Adekunle, a security guard, has been arrested by the operatives of the Lagos State Police Command for his alleged involvement in jungle justice.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement via his X handle on Monday.

According to Adejobi: “Police operatives attached to the Itire Divisional Police Headquarters of Lagos State on the 25th of March 2024 received a report from a man who resides along Shonde Street, Itire, that a group of hoodlums were vandalising his vehicle and he raised an alarm, which led to the arrest of one of the vandals.

“The vandal was handed over to one Agunbiade Adekunle, the security guard of the street, who then resorted to killing and setting the vandal ablaze.”

The police spokesperson condemned the act, stating that the security guard would be charged in court for murder.

He further urged the public to shun jungle justice, mob actions, and other forms of extrajudicial killings, as jungle justice is a criminal act and a grave violation of human rights.

Adejobi added that jungle justice is detrimental to the smooth dispensation of justice as it breeds violence, fear and injustice, and he appealed to communities to ensure justice is served through fair and transparent legal processes.(www.naija247news.com).