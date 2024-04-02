JUST IN: Gov. Abiodun’s ex-aide, Joseph Odemuyiwa dies in auto crash

Prof. Joseph Odemuyiwa, a former Special Adviser to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun on Technical Education, tragically passed away today in a car accident. The incident occurred while he was en route to Lead City University in Ibadan, where he served as a lecturer.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Prof. Odemuyiwa, a renowned Nigerian professor with expertise in 19 vocations, had a distinguished career in academia. He was known for his dedication to learning, having acquired skills from artisans and vocational centers to enhance his knowledge.

As the immediate past President of the Workplace Educators and Managers Association of Nigeria (WEMAN), he made significant contributions to vocational and technical education in the state.

Governor Abiodun expressed profound sadness over Prof. Odemuyiwa’s untimely demise, describing it as a great loss to Ogun State and the education sector. He lauded the deceased’s role as a team player and his invaluable contributions to the success of the state’s vocational and technical education initiatives during his tenure.

The governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Prof. Odemuyiwa, praying for the repose of his soul and offering support during this difficult period.