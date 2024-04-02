JUST IN: Deputy Commissioner of Police Allegedly Commits Suicide in Oyo State

A Deputy Commissioner of Police serving with the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, Lagos State, Gbolahan Oyedemi, reportedly committed suicide on Monday in his private house in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Oyedemi, who previously served as the Aide de Camp to the late former Governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala, during his 11-month tenure as defacto governor in 2006, was found deceased in his residence.

According to sources close to the family, Oyedemi, who usually visited his hometown during Easter celebrations, instructed his aides over the weekend to go to their respective towns to celebrate with their families.

Confirming the incident, a source disclosed, “Yes, he committed suicide. His body was found hanging in his house yesterday (Monday). He stays alone, and he normally comes home for Easter celebrations.”

The source continued, “This time, he told his aides to go and celebrate with their family members in their various homes. Only God knows what could have prompted him to commit suicide.”

Efforts to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, for comments were unsuccessful as his mobile number was unreachable at the time of reporting.

Further details on the incident are awaited as investigations continue.