Democracy Africa

JUST IN: Bassirou Faye sworn in as Senegal’s president

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Bassirou Diomaye Faye has been sworn in as the fifth Senegalese President.
The 44-year-old Faye becomes Senegal’s youngest President.

He took over from Macky Sall on Tuesday, April 2 in an event witnessed by African leaders in the new town of Diamniadio, near the capital Dakar.

“Before God and the Senegalese nation, I swear to faithfully fulfill the office of President of the Republic of Senegal,” Faye said before the gathered officials.

He also vowed to “scrupulously observe the provisions of the Constitution and the laws” and to defend “the integrity of the territory and national independence, and to spare no effort to achieve African unity”.

The formal handover of power with outgoing President Macky Sall will take place at the presidential palace in Dakar.

Details shortly…

Zenith Bank Wins Nigeria’s Best Bank Award at Global Finance Awards 2024
“Dangote Petroleum Refinery Sets Minimum Purchase Requirement for Diesel Sales”
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

