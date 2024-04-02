Menu
JAMB

“JAMB Uncovers 1,665 Fake A’Level Results During 2023 Direct Entry Registration”

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed that 1,665 fake A’Level results were discovered during the 2023 Direct Entry registration process. The agency attributed the need for A’Level results verification to endemic corruption within the system, aiming to restore integrity to this vital component of the admission process.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar of JAMB, disclosed this during a meeting with the National Association of Nigeria Colleges of Education Students (NANCES) at JAMB’s headquarters in Abuja. Among the uncovered fake results, 397 were from colleges of education, 453 from university diplomas, and the remainder from A’Level certificates.

Oloyede emphasized the importance of safeguarding the integrity of A’Level certificates, highlighting the necessity of measures that would endure over time. He noted that previous practices lacked the robustness required, leading to significant instances of fraud, such as the revelation at Bayero University, Kano, where only six out of 148 Direct Entry applications had genuine certificates.

To combat such fraud, Oloyede outlined measures including the establishment of an A’Level result verification task force and the creation of a common platform for result verification. This platform, he assured, is efficient, taking only five minutes to verify any given certificate.

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, Oloyede announced the implementation of a “no verification, no admission” policy. Fifteen institutions were identified for their inadequate compliance with verification requests, necessitating pre-verification of candidates before completing their Direct Entry registration.

Additionally, JAMB extended the registration deadline for the 2024 Direct Entry examination to April 25, citing the need to accommodate candidates and address infractions in the admission process. Candidates were urged to refrain from attempting registration with fake credentials, as measures were in place to identify and prosecute offenders.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

