IPOB Urges Igbo to Embrace Farming to Avert Impending Famine

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a call to the Igbo community, urging them to return to farming in order to prevent an impending famine in Nigeria.

With agriculture historically serving as the backbone of Nigeria’s economy prior to the discovery of crude oil, IPOB highlighted the sector’s decline over the years due to a shift in focus towards petroleum exploration. The group emphasized the need for a resurgence in agricultural activities to address the looming threat of food scarcity.

In a statement released on Tuesday, IPOB urged Ndigbo to invest heavily in agriculture during the upcoming planting season, stressing the importance of achieving food sufficiency in Biafra Land. The group emphasized the abundance of fertile lands available to facilitate agricultural productivity.

IPOB called upon every Biafran to engage in farming, particularly focusing on cash crops, as a proactive measure to combat the anticipated famine. Rather than relying on temporary food aid, the group encouraged philanthropists to support local farmers by providing them with seedlings and farming implements.

Furthermore, IPOB advocated for the establishment of Agricultural Cottage Industries to process and preserve agricultural products for export, thereby stimulating economic growth within the region. The group underscored the significance of investing in agricultural research centers to enhance the efficiency of food production.

Emphasizing the importance of food self-sufficiency, IPOB urged Biafrans to prioritize farming and animal husbandry to ensure a stable food supply chain. The group highlighted the vulnerability of nations dependent on food imports and stressed the need for indigenous production to mitigate such risks.

In line with its commitment to agricultural development, IPOB announced plans to distribute high-quality seedlings to selected farmers and reaffirmed its efforts to secure farmlands against external threats, particularly from herdsmen.

The statement concluded with a call for concerted efforts to raise awareness about the importance of farming within the Igbo community, emphasizing the critical role of food security in safeguarding the region’s future.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Gbenga Samson

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

