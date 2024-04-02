Menu
Insecurity: Zamfara govt. restricts movement along Katsina, Sokoto borders

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The Zamfara Government has ordered immediate restriction of movement along the state’s borders with Katsina and Sokoto states from 7:00p.m to 6:00a.m.

The State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Manir Haidara disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau on Tuesday.

Haidara noted that the directive was part of the decision of the State Security Council Meeting.

“As from today, the state government has ordered restriction of movement along Yankara border of Zamfara with Katsina state and Bimasa Zamfara border with Sokoto state from 7:00p.m to 6:00a.m daily.

“This is to tackle the incessant kidnapping of travellers along the Sokoto-Gusau-Funtua highway.

“This is part of the state government’s measures to reduce and address kidnapping activities by bandits, especially along highways in the state,” he said.

According to the commissioner, all motorists and travellers are directed to abide by government order.

“Security agencies are directed to monitor the two borders and ensure full compliance,” he added.

