Ikpeazu’s CoS, ex-Commissioners dump PDP for APC

Barr Anthony Agbazuere, the Chief of Staff to former Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has led other political appointees in the last administration to join the All Progressives Congress(APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Others who defected include a former Information and Strategy Commissioner, Barr. Eze Chikamnayo from Umunneochi and former NDDC Commissioner, Chief Chimezie Okoronkwo.

Others include Chief Eze Nwanganga, former Commissioner for Public Utilities; Chief Uzo Ihuka former ASOPADEC Commissioner; Chief Sam Nwogu former Environment Commissioner and former Chairman of ASOPADEC.

Their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which generated a lot of controversies and criticisms, took place on Monday during a stakeholders’ meeting of the party members in Umunneochi ahead of the zonal caucus meeting of the APC billed for Tuesday.

The defectors were received by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and National Welfare Secretary of the party, Chief Donatus Nwankpa.

Their defection from the PDP to the APC was announced during a stakeholders meeting convened at the instance of the Minister in her Isuochi country home.

Their defection came less than three weeks when they allegedly attended an Abia PDP caucus meeting at the Umuobiakwa, Obingwa country home of Ikpeazu.

The meeting was part of the efforts by the former ruling party in Abia to restrategise and reposition the PDP ahead of plans to reclaim the State from the Labour Party (LP).

Though the camp of the immediate past Governor has remained quiet over the mass defection of its members from the PDP, others have insinuated it may be part of the moves to have Ikpeazu join the APC.

Nwankpa told The Nation on Tuesday: “It is just political realignment and reintegration.

“It is part of the political revolution. Their coming will further strengthen the party (APC).

“They assured that they are bringing value and followership.

“They said that they felt that they want to be part of the national grid. That they have a lot to offer and that they see APC as the party that has the solution to Abia problems.”