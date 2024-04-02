Govt borrowings unproductive — Peter Obi rakes over Nigeria’s debt profile

By Omeiza Ajayi

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Mr Yekini Nabena, has declared as unachievable, plots by sine partisans to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the next election.

He said if former President Muhammadu Buhari could complete his 8-year term in office, no mega party or merger plot will unseat Tinubu in 2027.

The prominent APC chieftain also declared that no political coup in the National Assembly will remove the incumbent President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

There have been talks of merger and mega party among some opposition elements and some members of the APC in the recent time.

Reacting to the development through a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja, Nabena expressed optimism that “the 2027 presidential election will come and go but the President will remain in the South and President Bola Tinubu, by God’s grace, will continue his good job.”

According to the vocal Bayelsa born APC chieftain, the South and North must support President Tinubu to succeed in his Renewed Hope Agenda because the country belongs to all and Nigeria is one, not only on paper or mouth but in reality. Nigeria’s unity must not be compromised.

He said; “If former President Muhammadu Buhari could complete his eight years in office, by the grace of God Almighty the incumbent President Bola Tinubu will do the same, not even the talk of mega party or merger can stop him. The South must also complete the eight years political arrangement and President Bola Tinubu will do that for the South.

“The South will not fight one another again for other regions to benefit. The era of division in Southern Nigeria is gone for good. The Almighty God will perfect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s health and grant him wisdom to take the country to the promised land.

“The same goes to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. By God’s grace, he will also complete his term as the Chairman of the National Assembly in ground style, no threat, no blackmail or political machination will do otherwise.

“It must be placed on record that we Nigerians from the South are satisfied with the level of representation we are getting from our distinguished representatives in the National Assembly and we have passed a vote of confidence on them for standing tall.”

While reacting to the recent move by some prominent APC leaders hobnobbing with some opposition figures to float a mega party or form a merger, Nabena said: “Again, we must also tell the plotters of mega party and those ones thinking of merger that we are not afraid of any.

“The 2027 presidential election will come and go but the President will remain in the South and President Bola Tinubu, by God’s grace, will continue his good job. I so much hopeful that even before the next election, the results of the ongoing reforms will be evidenced even to the blind, and those plotting mega party or merger will not have option than to accept defeat before the election.

“For now, former governor Nasir El-rufai can go ahead with his idea of mega party but we are also waiting for them. A state Malam El-rufai left as a governor less than a year ago can no longer pay salaries. So, some of this remarkable marks shall speak against them at the appropriate time but I think the time has come for the evil ones to be exposed and I believe the Almighty God will expose them more and He will fight our fight and definitely victory shall be ours.”