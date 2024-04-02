Four suspected cable vandals arrested in Lagos

April 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lagos State Police Command have arrested four persons suspected to be vandalising and stealing armoured cables belonging to Lagos State Government.

Police spokesperson in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post he shared on his X handle @benHundeyin on Monday.

He identified the suspects as Oseni Yusuf, Richard Solomon, Emmanuel Ezeobi and Isaac Shedrach.

Hundeyin said that a Police patrol team arrested the suspects on Monday in the Ikeja area of the state.

“Patrol officers from Main Centre Division accosted the suspects along Oba Akran Road at about 12:25 a.m.

“They were vandalising armoured cables installed by the state government for the Smart City Light Up Lagos Project,” he said.

According to Hundeyin, investigation is ongoing.(www.naija247news.com).