Nigeria Metro News

Fire razes Aliko filling station in Kano

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 2, 2024.

The Kano State Fire Service, on Tuesday said that fire razed the Aliko filling station at Aminu Kano Way in Dala Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi said that the fire occurred at about 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to Abdullahi, “we received a distress call at about 12:45 a.m. from patrol and guard, Kwalli police division that there was a fire outbreak at the filling station.

”On receiving the information, we quickly sent some of our personnel and fire fighting vehicle to the scene at about 12:54a.m. to put off the fire so as not to affect houses close to the station,“ he said.

Abdullahi said the station which is 100 by 300 ft, has six compartment petrol drop pits, station shed and two motorbikes that were completely razed by the fire.

He added that the inferno occured during unloading of petrol from the truck to the the down compartment pit.

He said no live was lost and value of property lost was yet to be ascertained.

