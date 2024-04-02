FG Increases Gas Prices by 11%, Posing Challenges for Power Generation Companies

The Federal Government announced yesterday a significant 11% increase in the wholesale price of gas supplied to power plants, raising concerns about additional operational costs for power generation companies.

The decision comes amidst a backdrop of reduced gas supply to power plants since January, attributed to years of outstanding invoices totaling over $1.2 billion. To address this issue, the government intervened last month by disbursing $120 million to gas companies, aiming to stabilize power supply across the country.

In a notice issued by the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr Farouk Ahmed, the government also raised the commercial wholesale gas price from $2.42/mmbtu to $2.92/mmbtu.

The notice, titled “Announcement on establishment of the 2024 domestic base price and applicable wholesale price of natural gas for strategic sector,” cited provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 (PIA), empowering the NMDPRA to set domestic base prices for the local market.

According to the notice, the Domestic Base Price (DBP) and wholesale prices of natural gas for strategic sectors will be determined based on principles outlined in the PIA, including ensuring sufficient gas supplies for the domestic market, benchmarking against international prices, and maintaining a competitive cost structure.

Reacting to the gas price hike, Executive Director of PowerUp Nigeria, Mr. Adetayo Adegbemle, expressed concerns about its impact on power generation costs. He highlighted gas as a primary fuel for power plants, indicating that any increase in gas prices would inevitably raise the cost of electricity production.

Adegbemle emphasized the challenges faced by the Federal Government in subsidizing electricity tariffs, particularly amidst the recent increase in gas prices. He called for a reassessment of subsidy policies, stressing the need for a sustainable approach to addressing the issue.

The decision to raise gas prices underscores the ongoing challenges in balancing the costs of energy production with the need for sustainable and affordable electricity supply across Nigeria.