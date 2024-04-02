Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

Ex-Anambra YPP candidate dumps party, says Soludo deserves support

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

The House of Representatives candidate of the Young Peoples Party (YPP), for the Idemili Federal Constituency, in the 2023 National Assembly elections, Stanley Okeke, has dumped the party.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

He cited the need for equity as well as the starling performance of the Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led administration in Anambra State, as reasons for his action.

READ ALSO:

Okeke, who is better known among friends and well wishers as “Ugbo”, announced this during a meeting with stakeholders and his supporters from across Idemili federal constituency, at his Nkpor country home at the weekend.

Okeke expressed gratitude to all especially his supporters for their unalloyed loyalty and steadfastness over the years.

He thanked them specially for sticking with him through thick and thin and at times when “ it appeared all hope was lost.”

The business man cum politician assured them that he would continue to reciprocate their support and loyalty, stating that the bond he has with them will continue to grow in leaps and bounds.

Okeke said, “After very extensive consultations across board, I wish to announce my resignation as a member of the Young Peoples Party(YPP).

“ I thank the leadership of the party for their support over the years. However, the dynamics of Anambra politics necessitate that I move on at this point and support collective decisions that enhance the growth of our state.

” I believe in equity and fairness, and this has informed my position to support the Anambra zoning arrangement.

“This is why I have pleaded with all concerned, especially my brothers in Anambra Central, to support Gov. Soludo to see out his second term as Governor.

“It has become a tradition in Anambra for all zones to see out their eight years in governance. Peter Obi from Anambra Central did eight years, which was followed by Willy Obiano from Anambra North for another eight years.

“It is only proper that Gov. Soludo from Anambra South completed his two terms.

“Gov. Soludo has done veritably well, made better that he is yet to take loans. His footprint in Onitsha and its environs has been magnificent.

“ In the last two decades, the commercial centre of the South East, Onitsha, was allowed to go to ruins, thankfully Gov. Soludo is correcting that.

“ I plead with him to extend this to Nkpor, which is also a commercial centre in ruins and also to the whole of Idemili in whose abode many markets in Anambra seat.”

He, however, assured his teeming supporters that he would soon unveil his next political move after due consultation, noting that the final outcome of his consultation would put Anambra first.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
2027: No Amount of Opposition merger can’t truncate Tinubu’s 8 years, Akpabio’s Senate Presidency – Nabena
Next article
‘You’re hunted by ghost’ — Daniel Bwala tackles Peter Obi over threat to dump LP
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FG Increases Gas Prices by 11%, Posing Challenges for Power Generation Companies

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Federal Government announced yesterday a significant 11% increase...

Rail transport revenue rises 8.8% to N6.05bn

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Rail transport recorded an increase of 8.8 per cent,...

‘You’re hunted by ghost’ — Daniel Bwala tackles Peter Obi over threat to dump LP

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
A former spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council,...

2027: No Amount of Opposition merger can’t truncate Tinubu’s 8 years, Akpabio’s Senate Presidency – Nabena

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Former presidential candidate for the Labour Party, Peter Obi,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FG Increases Gas Prices by 11%, Posing Challenges for Power Generation Companies

Infrastructure 0
The Federal Government announced yesterday a significant 11% increase...

Rail transport revenue rises 8.8% to N6.05bn

Revenue and Taxation 0
Rail transport recorded an increase of 8.8 per cent,...

‘You’re hunted by ghost’ — Daniel Bwala tackles Peter Obi over threat to dump LP

Political parties 0
A former spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading