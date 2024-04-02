Davido Denies Arrest Rumors During East Africa Music Tour

Afrobeats sensation, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has refuted claims suggesting his arrest while touring East Africa on April 1st, 2024.

Addressing the circulating rumors, Davido clarified his safety following an influx of concerned calls from fans and well-wishers. He emphasized that throughout his career, he has never faced arrest in any country for any offense.

Reports surfaced on April 1st, alleging Davido’s arrest in East Africa. In response, Davido released a statement via his social media handle on Tuesday, confirming his uneventful tour in Kenya and Uganda before returning to Nigeria.

Expressing disdain for the false allegations, Davido condemned the irresponsible spread of misinformation, even amidst April Fools’ festivities. He declared his intent to pursue legal action against the sources responsible for fabricating the rumors.