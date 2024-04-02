“Dangote Petroleum Refinery Sets Minimum Purchase Requirement for Diesel Sales”

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, is set to initiate sales of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) diesel today, with a minimum purchase requirement of one million litres per marketer, sources informed The Nation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi, the National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), the refinery has stipulated that marketers must purchase at least one million litres of AGO. Maigandi further mentioned ongoing preparations by some marketers to commence purchases.

While indications point towards the refinery beginning sales on Tuesday, Anthony Chiejina, the Chief Communications Officer of the Dangote Group, has yet to respond to inquiries from The Nation as of the time of reporting.

More details on this development are expected shortly.