Dangote Oil Refinery Commences Supply of Petroleum Products to Local Market

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

LAGOS, April 2 – Nigeria’s Dangote oil refinery has begun supplying petroleum products to the domestic market, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s pursuit of energy independence. The refinery, Africa’s largest, was constructed on a peninsula near Lagos by Aliko Dangote, Africa’s wealthiest individual, at a cost of $20 billion, overcoming several years of setbacks.

Capable of refining up to 650,000 barrels per day (bpd), the refinery is expected to become the largest in Africa and Europe upon reaching full capacity by this or next year. Devakumar Edwin, a Dangote group executive, confirmed the shipment of diesel and jet fuel into the local market, with substantial quantities being evacuated by both sea and road.

Local oil marketers have agreed on a price of 1,225 naira ($0.96) per litre of diesel under a bulk purchase agreement, with plans to add their mark-up, according to Abubakar Maigandi, head of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), whose members oversee approximately 150,000 retail stations across Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the smaller Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria is in advanced discussions with banks to secure letters of credit for purchasing petroleum products from Dangote, according to Femi Adewole, the association’s executive secretary.

The Dangote refinery is heralded as a pivotal development to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum products, addressing a long-standing issue despite being Africa’s most populous nation and leading oil producer.