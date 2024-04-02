Menu
Search
Subscribe
Renewable Energy

China could drive Africa’s renewable energy revolution, report says

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Opportunity for Green Energy Revolution in Africa Overshadowed by Fossil Fuel Dependence and Limited Chinese Investment

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Research from Boston University highlights the urgent need for China to redirect its focus on green power investments in Africa, where fossil fuels dominate energy landscapes and renewable energy receives minimal support.

Despite Africa’s immense potential for green energy, Chinese lending and investment have predominantly favored commodities extraction and fossil fuel projects over renewable energy initiatives. From 2000 to 2022, only 2% of China’s energy loans in Africa were allocated to renewables, while more than 50% went towards fossil fuel ventures.

While Chinese financing has contributed to export revenues for African economies, particularly in sectors like oil and minerals, the continent has yet to reap the full benefits of renewable energy technologies. For instance, a significant portion of hydropower projects financed by Chinese institutions are geared towards supporting metal extraction, rather than fostering energy transition.

China’s pledge to halt new coal-fired power projects abroad in favor of green and low-carbon energy solutions presents a promising opportunity to drive Africa’s energy revolution. However, to realize this potential, Chinese investment strategies must align more closely with Africa’s energy transition goals, facilitating increased access to renewable energy and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Currently, fossil fuels account for approximately 75% of total electricity generation and 90% of energy consumption in Africa, underscoring the pressing need for sustainable energy alternatives to mitigate climate change and foster economic development.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Lenders’ Stocks Surge, Unfazed by Capital Requirements Surge, Embrace Adaptation
Next article
OPEC+ Likely to Maintain Output Policy Amid Oil Price Surge
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye Takes Office, Promising Stability and Progress

Naija247news Naija247news -
  Bassirou Diomaye Faye, aged 44, was sworn in as...

Binance Holdings Limited and Officials to Face Arraignment in Abuja Court

Naija247news Naija247news -
  A Federal High Court in Abuja has slated the...

Why Peter Odili and I fell out – Wike explains

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  In a recent television interview, the Federal Capital Territory...

Renewable Energy Could Meet Almost a Quarter of Africa’s Needs by 2037

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
  A recent report by the International Renewable Energy Agency...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye Takes Office, Promising Stability and Progress

Democracy Africa 0
  Bassirou Diomaye Faye, aged 44, was sworn in as...

Binance Holdings Limited and Officials to Face Arraignment in Abuja Court

Investigative News and Reports 0
  A Federal High Court in Abuja has slated the...

Why Peter Odili and I fell out – Wike explains

South South 0
  In a recent television interview, the Federal Capital Territory...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading