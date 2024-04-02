“CBN Directive Leaves Banks Scrambling to Meet New Capital Requirements”

A recent directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has set off a race among banking institutions to raise capital, as twelve banks face constraints accessing approximately N4.8 trillion in retained earnings to bolster their capital base, in compliance with the new CBN mandate.

The directive, issued via circular to commercial, merchant, and non-interest banks, necessitates an increase in capital requirements to strengthen the financial resilience of banks amidst both domestic and global economic challenges.

Under the new regulations, banks with international authorization are mandated to raise their capital base to N500 billion, national banks to N200 billion, and regional banks to N50 billion.

Non-interest banks with national and regional authorizations must increase their capital to N20 billion and N10 billion, respectively.

In response to the directive, banking institutions are exploring various avenues to raise capital, including Eurobonds, private placements, mergers and acquisitions, and rights issues.

However, the CBN’s stipulation to recognize only share capital and share premium for this round of recapitalization has posed challenges for banks, limiting access to other components of equity, such as retained earnings.

While some banks have proposed rights issues and public offers to raise capital, others are considering mergers, acquisitions, and alliances to meet the new requirements.

Despite criticisms from financial analysts regarding the exclusion of certain items from the capital base, the CBN’s decision has been praised by Senator Osita Izunaso, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Market and Institutions, as a move that will enhance the nation’s capital market.