Burna Boy, Rema among winners at 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards [Full list]

Nigerian music star Burna Boy has clinched the prestigious title of Best African Music Artist at the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards held in the United States.
The highly anticipated event, broadcast live on FOX on Monday night and hosted by rapper Ludacris, saw Burna Boy rise to the top of the African music category, marking a significant achievement in his career.
Adding to the Nigerian triumph, Rema’s track ‘Calm Down’ featuring Selena Gomez secured the title of Best Collaboration of the Year, further solidifying Nigeria’s presence on the international music scene.
Among other notable winners, American pop icon Beyoncé was honored with the iHeart Innovator Award, while legendary performer Cher received the esteemed iHeart Icon Award.
Taylor Swift emerged as the night’s big winner, dominating the awards with an impressive six victories, including Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, and Best Lyrics, among others.
With their wins at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, Burna Boy and Rema now stand alongside fellow Nigerian artists Wizkid and Tems as recipients of this esteemed accolade.
Prior to his triumph at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, Burna Boy had faced disappointment at several award shows, including the BET Hip-hop Awards, Grammys, NAACP Image Awards, and Brit Awards.
However, his recent success marks a turning point in his awards trajectory, signaling a resurgence in recognition and acclaim on the global stage.
Full list of winners iHeart Radio Awards
Song of the year
“Kill Bill” – SZA
Artist of the year
Taylor Swift
Duo/group of the year
OneRepublic
Best collaboration
“Calm Down”- Rema and Selena Gomez
Producer of the year
Jack Antonoff
Songwriter of the year
Ashley Gorley
Pop song of the year (new category)
“Flowers”- Miley Cyrus
Pop artist of the year (new category)
Taylor Swift
Best new artist (Pop)
Jelly Roll
Pop album of the year
Guts – Olivia Rodrigo
Country song of the year
“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson
Country artist of the year
Morgan Wallen
Best new artist (country)
Jelly Roll
Country album of the year
One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen
Hip-Hop song of the year
“All My Life”- Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
Hip-Hop artist of the year
Drake
Best new artist (hip-hop)
Ice Spice
Hip-hop album of the year
Heroes & Villains – Metro Boomin
R&B song of the year
“Snooze”- SZA
R&B artist of the year
SZA
Best new artist (R&B)
Victoria Monét
R&B album of the year
SOS – SZA
Alternative song of the year
“One More Time”- Blink-182
Alternative artist of the year
Fall Out Boy
Best new artist (alt and rock)
Noah Kahan
Alternative album of the year
the record – boygenius
Rock song of the year
“Lost” – Linkin Park
Rock artist of the year
Foo Fighters
Rock album of the year
72 Seasons – Metallica
Dance song of the year
“Strangers” – Kenya Grace
Dance artist of the year
Tiësto
Latin pop / urban song of the year
“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”- Shakira and Bizarrap
Latin pop / urban artist of the year
Karol G
Best new artist (Latin pop / urban)
Young Miko
Latin pop / urban album of the year
MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO – Karol G
Regional Mexican song of the year
“Ella Baila Sola” – Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican artist of the year
Peso Pluma
Best new artist (regional Mexican)
Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican album of the year
Génesis – Peso Pluma