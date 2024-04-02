Menu
Music

Burna Boy, Rema among winners at 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards [Full list]

By: Idowu Peters

Nigerian music star Burna Boy has clinched the prestigious title of Best African Music Artist at the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards held in the United States.

The highly anticipated event, broadcast live on FOX on Monday night and hosted by rapper Ludacris, saw Burna Boy rise to the top of the African music category, marking a significant achievement in his career.

Adding to the Nigerian triumph, Rema’s track ‘Calm Down’ featuring Selena Gomez secured the title of Best Collaboration of the Year, further solidifying Nigeria’s presence on the international music scene.

Among other notable winners, American pop icon Beyoncé was honored with the iHeart Innovator Award, while legendary performer Cher received the esteemed iHeart Icon Award.

Taylor Swift emerged as the night’s big winner, dominating the awards with an impressive six victories, including Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, and Best Lyrics, among others.

With their wins at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, Burna Boy and Rema now stand alongside fellow Nigerian artists Wizkid and Tems as recipients of this esteemed accolade.

Prior to his triumph at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, Burna Boy had faced disappointment at several award shows, including the BET Hip-hop Awards, Grammys, NAACP Image Awards, and Brit Awards.

However, his recent success marks a turning point in his awards trajectory, signaling a resurgence in recognition and acclaim on the global stage.

Full list of winners iHeart Radio Awards

Song of the year
“Kill Bill” – SZA

Artist of the year
Taylor Swift

Duo/group of the year
OneRepublic

Best collaboration
“Calm Down”- Rema and Selena Gomez

Producer of the year

Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the year
Ashley Gorley

Pop song of the year (new category)
“Flowers”- Miley Cyrus

Pop artist of the year (new category)
Taylor Swift

Best new artist (Pop)
Jelly Roll

Pop album of the year

Guts – Olivia Rodrigo

Country song of the year
“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson

Country artist of the year
Morgan Wallen

Best new artist (country)
Jelly Roll

Country album of the year
One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen

Hip-Hop song of the year

“All My Life”- Lil Durk ft. J. Cole

Hip-Hop artist of the year
Drake

Best new artist (hip-hop)
Ice Spice

Hip-hop album of the year
Heroes & Villains – Metro Boomin

R&B song of the year

“Snooze”- SZA

R&B artist of the year

SZA

Best new artist (R&B)
Victoria Monét

R&B album of the year
SOS – SZA

Alternative song of the year
“One More Time”- Blink-182

Alternative artist of the year
Fall Out Boy

Best new artist (alt and rock)

Noah Kahan

Alternative album of the year
the record – boygenius

Rock song of the year
“Lost” – Linkin Park

Rock artist of the year
Foo Fighters

Rock album of the year
72 Seasons – Metallica

Dance song of the year

“Strangers” – Kenya Grace

Dance artist of the year
Tiësto

Latin pop / urban song of the year
“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”- Shakira and Bizarrap

Latin pop / urban artist of the year
Karol G

Best new artist (Latin pop / urban)
Young Miko

Latin pop / urban album of the year

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO – Karol G

Regional Mexican song of the year
“Ella Baila Sola” – Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican artist of the year
Peso Pluma

Best new artist (regional Mexican)
Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican album of the year
Génesis – Peso Pluma

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

