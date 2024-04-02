Burna Boy, Rema among winners at 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards [Full list]

Nigerian music star Burna Boy has clinched the prestigious title of Best African Music Artist at the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards held in the United States.

The highly anticipated event, broadcast live on FOX on Monday night and hosted by rapper Ludacris, saw Burna Boy rise to the top of the African music category, marking a significant achievement in his career.

Adding to the Nigerian triumph, Rema’s track ‘Calm Down’ featuring Selena Gomez secured the title of Best Collaboration of the Year, further solidifying Nigeria’s presence on the international music scene.

Among other notable winners, American pop icon Beyoncé was honored with the iHeart Innovator Award, while legendary performer Cher received the esteemed iHeart Icon Award.

Taylor Swift emerged as the night’s big winner, dominating the awards with an impressive six victories, including Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, and Best Lyrics, among others.

With their wins at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, Burna Boy and Rema now stand alongside fellow Nigerian artists Wizkid and Tems as recipients of this esteemed accolade.

Prior to his triumph at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, Burna Boy had faced disappointment at several award shows, including the BET Hip-hop Awards, Grammys, NAACP Image Awards, and Brit Awards.

However, his recent success marks a turning point in his awards trajectory, signaling a resurgence in recognition and acclaim on the global stage.

Full list of winners iHeart Radio Awards

Song of the year

“Kill Bill” – SZA

Artist of the year

Taylor Swift

Duo/group of the year

OneRepublic