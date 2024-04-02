Burna Boy has proven self as greatest music icon – 2baba

2Baba Hails Burna Boy as Greatest Music Icon

Renowned Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has lavished praise on fellow musician Burna Boy, solidifying his status as the greatest music icon.

Acknowledging the ongoing discourse surrounding Burna Boy’s place in the industry, particularly in comparison to other Afrobeats giants like Wizkid and Davido, 2Baba emphasized the undeniable merit of Burna Boy’s hard work and accomplishments.

In a heartfelt message, 2Baba expressed gratitude to everyone who has contributed to Burna Boy’s remarkable journey, stating, “Call this my talk anything u like. This young man has worked, proven, and stamped himself as one of the greatest music icons. Hate him or love him. E no go change fact. Kudos to everyone that is part of making this fact happen.” He concluded with a nod to Burna Boy, affectionately calling him “Oluwa Burnafide.”

This public endorsement from a highly respected figure like 2Baba adds significant weight to the ongoing discourse regarding Burna Boy’s position among the elite ranks of Nigerian and Afrobeats music royalty.

Burna Boy, a Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer, has carved a niche for himself in the Afrobeats genre with his dynamic performances, unique voice, and fusion of diverse musical influences.

His ascent to stardom began in the late 2010s with chart-topping hits such as “Like to Party” and “Anybody.” Since then, he has attained global acclaim, collaborating with renowned artists like Beyoncé and clinching the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album in 2021.

Notably, Burna Boy is celebrated for his outspoken persona and socially conscious lyrics, often addressing pertinent socio-political issues within Nigeria and across Africa.