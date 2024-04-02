Menu
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Mining Revenue Hits $2 Billion Monthly, Surpassing Previous Records

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Bitcoin mining businesses achieved a significant milestone in March, generating a staggering $2 billion in monthly revenue from block rewards and transaction fees. This remarkable feat surpassed the previous record of $1.74 billion set in May 2021, according to data from Bitcoin Magazine analyzed by The PUNCH on Tuesday.

The revenue breakdown reveals that approximately $85 million of the total revenue came from transaction fees, while the remaining $1.93 billion was earned through the block subsidy. Miners receive compensation for both validating transactions and minting new bitcoins.

However, looming changes in the block subsidy pose a challenge for miners. Currently set at 6.25 bitcoins per block mined, it will be halved to 3.125 bitcoins after the upcoming halving event in April. This reduction could impact miners unless there’s a significant price surge to offset the decrease.

Several factors contributed to this revenue surge, including increased network activity and rising bitcoin prices, which further boosted miners’ earnings. Notable mining pools, such as Foundry and AntPool, also played significant roles in securing blocks.

Meanwhile, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been accumulating more bitcoins, purchasing approximately 66,000 bitcoins in March, surpassing the 25,500 produced by miners. This widening supply-demand gap, coupled with the impending halving, could intensify competition for securing Bitcoin, potentially leading to industry consolidation as less efficient miners may be squeezed out.

As the halving event approaches, miners are facing a challenging environment, emphasizing the importance of Bitcoin’s price to compensate for the reduced issuance.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

