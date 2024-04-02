Menu
Search
Subscribe
Investigative News and Reports

Binance Holdings Limited and Officials to Face Arraignment in Abuja Court

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A Federal High Court in Abuja has slated the arraignment of Binance Holdings Limited, along with two of its officials, Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, for Thursday. The trio will appear before Justice Emeka Nwite on separate charges related to money laundering and tax infractions.

According to reports, the charges against Binance, Gambaryan, and Anjarwalla were filed by both the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). The EFCC’s case, lodged on March 28, includes five counts alleging money laundering activities totaling $35,400,000. Among the accusations is engaging in specialized financial activities without a valid license, contrary to the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.

Meanwhile, the FIRS charges, filed on March 22, accuse the defendants of tax infractions related to their failure to register with the FIRS and pay relevant taxes. These alleged offenses are punishable under various tax laws, including the Value Added Tax (VAT) Act of 1993 and the Companies Income Tax Act.

Notably, Anjarwalla is expected to be arraigned in absentia, having escaped from lawful custody on March 22. This development adds complexity to the legal proceedings against Binance and its officials.

The legal action against Binance follows a court order issued on March 18, directing the company to furnish the EFCC with comprehensive data on Nigerian users trading on its platform. The EFCC initiated the probe amid allegations of money laundering and terrorism financing activities facilitated through Binance’s platform.

The investigation revealed substantial trading volumes from Nigeria, totaling $21.6 billion in 2023 alone, raising concerns about market distortions and currency devaluation. As the legal proceedings unfold, the outcome could have significant implications for Binance’s operations in Nigeria and its global reputation.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Why Peter Odili and I fell out – Wike explains
Next article
Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye Takes Office, Promising Stability and Progress
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye Takes Office, Promising Stability and Progress

Naija247news Naija247news -
  Bassirou Diomaye Faye, aged 44, was sworn in as...

Why Peter Odili and I fell out – Wike explains

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  In a recent television interview, the Federal Capital Territory...

Renewable Energy Could Meet Almost a Quarter of Africa’s Needs by 2037

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
  A recent report by the International Renewable Energy Agency...

OPEC+ Likely to Maintain Output Policy Amid Oil Price Surge

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
**** An OPEC+ ministerial panel meeting scheduled for Wednesday is...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye Takes Office, Promising Stability and Progress

Democracy Africa 0
  Bassirou Diomaye Faye, aged 44, was sworn in as...

Why Peter Odili and I fell out – Wike explains

South South 0
  In a recent television interview, the Federal Capital Territory...

Renewable Energy Could Meet Almost a Quarter of Africa’s Needs by 2037

Renewable Energy 0
  A recent report by the International Renewable Energy Agency...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading