Benue cult war: Another 2 killed, houses burnt

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least two persons were killed on Sunday night and several houses were torched in the North Bank Area of Makurdi, the capital of Benue State, in what appeared to be the resumption of cult killings and the communal clash between Tiv and Jukun in Makurdi.

The incident, which started on Sunday evening, lasted into the following day, Easter Monday morning.

An eyewitness who narrowly escaped death told Newsmen that the crisis was triggered by the alleged killing of two youths by a suspected cult group.

It was gathered  that as the crisis escalated, it assumed the dimension of communal strife between Tiv and Jukun, two tribes that dominated the areas.

The source said: “Houses belonging to both Tiv and Jukun were set ablaze with property worth millions destroyed.”

The chairman of Makurdi Local Government Area, James Dwem, who visited the crisis area on Monday morning, confirmed the incident to journalists in Makurdi on Monday

Benue Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, was seen patrolling the area with a team of officers.(www.naija247news.com).

