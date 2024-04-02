Menu
Nigeria

Army Headquarter confirms minor explosion at farmland in Ikeja Cantonment

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Army says a minor explosion occurred in a farmland near the Mammy Market within the Ikeja Cantonment in Lagos on Monday.

This is contained in a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the explosion was suspected to have been triggered by the burning of refuse and other inflammable debris by a farmer who cultivated the farmland.

According to him, no casualty was recorded in the incident.

“However, given that the cantonment was recently cleared and certified free of unexploded ordnances, we understand that there could be concerns among the general public as a result of the historical antecedent of explosion within the Cantonment.

“The Nigerian army therefore wishes to assure the public that the situation is under control as its Engineers Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has cordoned off the area of the farmland to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.

"We urge residents in the general area not to panic and assure them of their safety," he said.

