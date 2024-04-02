“All American” Season 6 Premieres, Promising New Challenges and Uncertain Futures

The highly anticipated sixth season of the fan-favorite show, All American, returns on Monday, April 1st, 2024, bringing back Spencer James and his friends as they navigate the challenges of college football careers and young adulthood.

In this new season, Spencer and teammate Jordan Baker are officially eligible for the NFL draft, thrusting Spencer into the media spotlight and facing the pressures of fame and high expectations.

As the crew faces their own transitions, themes of growth, identity, and maintaining friendships amidst personal change are explored. Olivia Baker returns from London transformed, while Layla Keating prepares for the opening of her new lounge.

While the core cast is expected to return, the future of Coach Billy Baker remains uncertain, leaving fans speculating about his potential presence in flashbacks.

Don’t miss the season premiere on The CW at 8 pm ET/PT on April 1st, with new episodes airing Mondays thereafter. Viewers can also catch up on the latest episodes for free on The CW app the following day.

While anxieties about the show’s future persist amidst recent CW cancellations, fans can still enjoy the return of their favorite characters as they pursue their dreams on and off the field.