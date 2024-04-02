Menu
Search
Subscribe
Dividends&Earnings

Africa Prudential Plc Shareholders Approve N900 Million Dividend

By: The Editor

Date:

During the 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Africa Prudential Plc, shareholders gave their approval for the payment of N900 million dividends, equivalent to 45 kobo per share, as recommended by the Board of Directors for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The AGM, which took place virtually in compliance with Section 11 of the Business Facilitation Act allowing public companies to conduct meetings electronically, marked a significant milestone for the company.

In addition to the dividend approval, Africa Prudential Plc unveiled its latest investment platform, Invearn. This innovative platform is designed to empower investors with the necessary tools to make well-informed investment decisions and maximize their returns.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of Africa Prudential, Chief (Mrs) Eniola Fadayomi, emphasized the company’s commitment to continuous transformation. She highlighted the company’s impressive growth, with total assets reaching N22.9 billion, reflecting a notable 19 percent increase compared to the previous year’s figure of N19.2 billion. Fadayomi reiterated the company’s dedication to meeting shareholders’ expectations and delivering value.

In unveiling Invearn, Africa Prudential Plc aims to provide investors with a cutting-edge platform that aligns with its mission to enhance financial inclusion and empower individuals to achieve their investment goals.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian DISCOs Generate N294.95 Billion in Q4 2023, NBS Report Reveals
Next article
Nigeria and Iraq’s Reduced Crude Oil Exports Lead to Decline in OPEC Output
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

How to start trading stocks?

Naija247news Naija247news -
https://final-article.com/ArticleImage/7CC59101-91AA-4386-B491-5EEB6D2CA9F4/1.jpg Stock trading isn't simple by any means. It involves...

Stephanie Linus: First Black Recipient of Lennox K. Black Prize for Medicine

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Philadelphia, PA – In an extraordinary acknowledgment of her...

JUST IN: Deputy Commissioner of Police Allegedly Commits Suicide in Oyo State

Naija247news Naija247news -
A Deputy Commissioner of Police serving with the Force...

FMDQ Securities Exchange Approves Flour Mills of Nigeria’s N32.54bn Commercial Paper Quotation

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has announced the approval of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

How to start trading stocks?

Business News 0
https://final-article.com/ArticleImage/7CC59101-91AA-4386-B491-5EEB6D2CA9F4/1.jpg Stock trading isn't simple by any means. It involves...

Stephanie Linus: First Black Recipient of Lennox K. Black Prize for Medicine

Lifestyle News 0
Philadelphia, PA – In an extraordinary acknowledgment of her...

JUST IN: Deputy Commissioner of Police Allegedly Commits Suicide in Oyo State

Top Stories 0
A Deputy Commissioner of Police serving with the Force...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading