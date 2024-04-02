Africa Prudential Plc Shareholders Approve N900 Million Dividend

During the 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Africa Prudential Plc, shareholders gave their approval for the payment of N900 million dividends, equivalent to 45 kobo per share, as recommended by the Board of Directors for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.

The AGM, which took place virtually in compliance with Section 11 of the Business Facilitation Act allowing public companies to conduct meetings electronically, marked a significant milestone for the company.

In addition to the dividend approval, Africa Prudential Plc unveiled its latest investment platform, Invearn. This innovative platform is designed to empower investors with the necessary tools to make well-informed investment decisions and maximize their returns.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of Africa Prudential, Chief (Mrs) Eniola Fadayomi, emphasized the company’s commitment to continuous transformation. She highlighted the company’s impressive growth, with total assets reaching N22.9 billion, reflecting a notable 19 percent increase compared to the previous year’s figure of N19.2 billion. Fadayomi reiterated the company’s dedication to meeting shareholders’ expectations and delivering value.

In unveiling Invearn, Africa Prudential Plc aims to provide investors with a cutting-edge platform that aligns with its mission to enhance financial inclusion and empower individuals to achieve their investment goals.