$350m, N85m loan: Go after El-Rufai — Shehu Sani tells Kaduna govt

A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has asked the state government to go after Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai over the state’s huge debt profile.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Sani made this call in a post via his verified X handle on Monday.

The former lawmaker urged Governor Uba Sani to constitute an independent probe panel to investigate the immediate past administration over the huge debt it left behind.

Recall that Governor Uba said he inherited a debt burden of $587 million, N85 billion and 115 contractual liabilities from the El-Rufai administration.

Uba stated this while speaking at a Town Hall meeting over the weekend in Kaduna.

The governor said the huge debt profile has made it difficult for him to pay workers’ salaries.

However, Sani stressed that the current Kaduna State government can’t remedy the situation alone.

Sani stated, “The looting of Kaduna State cannot be remedied by revelations alone but by courageously constituting a probe panel headed by an independent professional accountant or auditor who will invite;

“…and investigate ex-government officials and their proxy contractors to account for the millions in dollars and billions in Naira that were misused or outrightly stolen, including the $350 million loan.

“Kaduna State is at its hour of reckoning with the truth I foretold and the truth for which I was vilified,” he said.