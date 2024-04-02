Menu
Political parties

2027: No plot can stop Tinubu’s eight years, Akpabio’s Senate Presidency – Nabena

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Yekini Nabena, a former member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has categorically rejected the purported plan to oust President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, labeling it an unattainable fantasy.

Nabena adamantly stated, “If former President Muhammadu Buhari could complete his 8-year term in office, no mega or merger plot will unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.”

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC also asserted that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the chairman of the 10th National Assembly would not be ousted through any political maneuvering in the National Assembly.

This statement comes amidst recent efforts by opposition figures, led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Prof Pat Utomi, advocating for a merger of opposition parties to form a mega party aimed at unseating the ruling party in 2027, drawing inspiration from Senegal’s recent presidential election outcome.

Addressing this development in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, Nabena expressed unwavering confidence, stating, “The 2027 presidential election will come and go but the Presidency will remain in the South and President Bola Tinubu, by God’s grace, will continue his good job.”

He further emphasized the need for unity, urging all six regions to support the President in achieving his Renewed Hope Agenda, underscoring that “Nigeria is one, not only on paper or mouth but in reality. Nigeria’s unity must not be compromised.”

Regarding the potential formation of a mega party or merger, Nabena boldly stated, “We are not afraid of any.” He remained steadfast in his belief that the ongoing reforms would yield positive results, signaling victory for Tinubu and the South.

He concluded by referencing former Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s purported plans for a mega party, expressing readiness to confront any challenges posed by such endeavors. Nabena suggested that El-Rufai’s governance record might cast doubt on his credibility, hinting at potential repercussions at the appropriate time.

In his closing remarks, Nabena exuded confidence in divine intervention, stating, “the Almighty God will fight for our victory to be ours.”

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
