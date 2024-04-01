We are all prisoners – Peter Obi’s Easter message to inmates

During a special Easter celebration at the Correctional Center in Onitsha, Anambra State, Peter Obi, the former Labour Party Presidential Candidate, shared a poignant message of hope and redemption with inmates.

He emphasized that everyone in Nigeria, in one way or another, is a prisoner seeking freedom and redemption.

Addressing the inmates during the Easter mass, Obi drew parallels from the biblical story of Mary Magdalene, who transformed from a life of sin to become one of the first witnesses of Christ’s resurrection.

He encouraged the prisoners not to despair, reminding them that just as Mary Magdalene found redemption, they too can find hope and salvation even within the confines of prison.

Accompanied by Archbishop Valerie Okeke of Onitsha Catholic Archdiocese and several other priests, Obi emphasized the transformative power of faith and forgiveness.

He highlighted the importance of self-correction and spiritual growth, reassuring the inmates that their current situation does not define their future.

The Easter celebration at the Correctional Center has become a tradition for Obi, dating back to his tenure as Governor of Anambra State.

The event was marked by joyful cultural performances from the inmates, who expressed their gratitude and admiration for Obi as a friend and mentor.

In his closing remarks, Obi reiterated his commitment to supporting prisoners’ rehabilitation and reintegration into society, emphasizing the importance of second chances and the inherent dignity of every individual, regardless of their past mistakes.