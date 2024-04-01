Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

We are all prisoners – Peter Obi’s Easter message to inmates

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

During a special Easter celebration at the Correctional Center in Onitsha, Anambra State, Peter Obi, the former Labour Party Presidential Candidate, shared a poignant message of hope and redemption with inmates.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

He emphasized that everyone in Nigeria, in one way or another, is a prisoner seeking freedom and redemption.

Read Also:Peter Obi plays dangerous politics, never comments on Tinubu’s good works – Onanuga

Addressing the inmates during the Easter mass, Obi drew parallels from the biblical story of Mary Magdalene, who transformed from a life of sin to become one of the first witnesses of Christ’s resurrection.

He encouraged the prisoners not to despair, reminding them that just as Mary Magdalene found redemption, they too can find hope and salvation even within the confines of prison.

Accompanied by Archbishop Valerie Okeke of Onitsha Catholic Archdiocese and several other priests, Obi emphasized the transformative power of faith and forgiveness.

He highlighted the importance of self-correction and spiritual growth, reassuring the inmates that their current situation does not define their future.

The Easter celebration at the Correctional Center has become a tradition for Obi, dating back to his tenure as Governor of Anambra State.

The event was marked by joyful cultural performances from the inmates, who expressed their gratitude and admiration for Obi as a friend and mentor.

In his closing remarks, Obi reiterated his commitment to supporting prisoners’ rehabilitation and reintegration into society, emphasizing the importance of second chances and the inherent dignity of every individual, regardless of their past mistakes.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria @ 60: ‘Our leaders look like men in drunken stupor’ — Kukah
Next article
NDLEA intercepts Qatar-bound drugs, officers reject N5m bribe
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Shift in Family Dynamics: Nigerians Cut Back on Housing Young Relatives

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The tradition of taking in young relatives to be...

God told me Tinubu’s govt will last eight years – Umahi

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The Minister of Works Dave Umahi said God told...

Gov Sani blames El-Rufai over Kaduna govt failure to pay salaries

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has blamed the...

The perils of a Chief Justice as political prayer warrior, by Chidi Odinkalu

Naija247news Naija247news -
“Some judges have achieved a considerable degree of expertise….in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Shift in Family Dynamics: Nigerians Cut Back on Housing Young Relatives

Data & News Analysis 0
The tradition of taking in young relatives to be...

God told me Tinubu’s govt will last eight years – Umahi

South East 0
The Minister of Works Dave Umahi said God told...

Gov Sani blames El-Rufai over Kaduna govt failure to pay salaries

North West 0
Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has blamed the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading