UNIMAID lecturer brutally murdered in his office by unknown assailants

April 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown assailants have killed Dr. Kamar Abdulkadir, a lecturer in the Department of Physical Health Education, University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

It was gathered that the assailants sneaked into his office on Sunday, March 31, 2024, and attacked him with a knife and hammer.

A source told security expert, Zagazola Makama that the victim was found dead in a pool of blood with several injuries inflicted on his bodies by his killers.

“His hands were peeled off when he tried to stop the attackers from stabbing him. They also used a hammer to smash his head and his spinal cord, killing him instantly. The killers also carted away his vehicle and other valuables as authorities searched for the suspects,” the source said. (www.naija247news.com).