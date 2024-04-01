Suspected herdsmen kill civil servant in Edo

April 1, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed a civil servant and farmer identified as Inofomoh Gabriel in Edo State.

The incident happened in the Jattu community, the headquarters of the Uzairue clan, Etsako West Local Government area of Edo State.

According to Punch, Gabriel, a staff of Auchi Polytechnic, went to the farm on Wednesday March 27, but did not return home.

A source in the community said that when the deceased didn’t come back home, a search team started combing the bush for the missing farmer, and his corpse was found on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

“The deceased went to the farm on Wednesday and never came back. A search party started combing the bush on Thursday and his corpse was eventually found on Saturday in the bush with matchete cuts all over his body,” the source told the publication.

“We are suspecting herders who have been kidnapping farmers in the area and in some cases killed some of their victims.”

The source stated that the matter had been reported at the Jattu Police Division while a source at the station confirmed the incident but said he was not authorised to speak. (www.naija247news.com).