Security News

Suspected Gunmen Kidnap Three UNI AL Students

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted three students of the University of Calabar (UNICAL).

It was gathered that the armed men stormed Freedom Hostel, owned by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) around 7:pm on Friday, March 29, 2024 and whisked the victims away to an unknown destination.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Florence Banku Obi, who confirmed the abduction on Sunday, gave the names of the students as Ojang Precious Ebejin, a 200-level student of the Department of Medicine and Surgery, Ugwu Chukwuemeka, a 300-level student of the Department of Genetics and Biotechnology, and Damilola Dickson, a final-year student of the same Department.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Irene Ugbo, also confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, saying that the police were working in collaboration with other agencies to rescue the students. (www.naija247news.com).

Security Operatives Arrest Arm Robber Trying To Snatch Their Motorcycle.
Azonuchechi Chukwu
