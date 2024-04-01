Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market sheds N49bn, All Share Index Decline by 0.08%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 1, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange last week closed marginally bearish as MTN Nigeria and 30 other stocks closed the week lower.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization declined by 0.08% to settle at 104,562.06 points and N59.121 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 1.8 billion units of shares were traded in 38,549 deals, valued at N52 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 40 stocks gained against 31 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

CWG led other gainers in the course of last week with 26.05% growth, closing at N7.50 from the previous close of N5.95.

MORISON, JULI, SUNU Assurance and Consolidated Hallmark Holdings grew their share prices by 24.82%, 20.74%, 17.24% and 16.43% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: Secure Electronic Technology 16.36%, TANTALIZER 13.51%, CAVERTON 12.50%, ELLAHLAKE 12.12% and Zenith Bank 11.39% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

International Breweries led other price decliners, shedding 14.26% of its share price to close at N4.45 from the previous close of N5.19.

Dangote Sugar, Guinea Insurance, Northern Nigerian Flour Mills and FTN Cocoa shed their share prices by 11.86%, 10.26%, 9.97% and 9.09% respectively.

Other price decliners include: CHAMS (8.57%), CUTIX (8.45%), TRANSCORP (8.09%), FBNH (8.02%) and NGXGROUP (6.96%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Suspected Gunmen Kidnap Three UNI AL Students
Next article
”Mohbad’s son’s DNA is not the business of Nigerians – Mohbad’s mum
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“All my problems started after supporting Peter Obi” – AY Makun laments

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian comedian and actor, Ayo Makun,...

“I go fire the one you go talk wey go carry you go kirikiri” – Blessing CEO taunts Verydarkman

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular relationship coach, Blessing CEO taunts...

Okomu Oil Palm reports 44% profit growth in 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc has...

BUA Foods reports 22.7% profit growth in 2023, despite N81.9 billion FX loss

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s most capitalized consumer goods company,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“All my problems started after supporting Peter Obi” – AY Makun laments

Entertainment 0
April 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian comedian and actor, Ayo Makun,...

“I go fire the one you go talk wey go carry you go kirikiri” – Blessing CEO taunts Verydarkman

Entertainment 0
April 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular relationship coach, Blessing CEO taunts...

Okomu Oil Palm reports 44% profit growth in 2023

Companies & Markets 0
April 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading