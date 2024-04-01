Stock market sheds N49bn, All Share Index Decline by 0.08%

April 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange last week closed marginally bearish as MTN Nigeria and 30 other stocks closed the week lower.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization declined by 0.08% to settle at 104,562.06 points and N59.121 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 1.8 billion units of shares were traded in 38,549 deals, valued at N52 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 40 stocks gained against 31 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

CWG led other gainers in the course of last week with 26.05% growth, closing at N7.50 from the previous close of N5.95.

MORISON, JULI, SUNU Assurance and Consolidated Hallmark Holdings grew their share prices by 24.82%, 20.74%, 17.24% and 16.43% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: Secure Electronic Technology 16.36%, TANTALIZER 13.51%, CAVERTON 12.50%, ELLAHLAKE 12.12% and Zenith Bank 11.39% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

International Breweries led other price decliners, shedding 14.26% of its share price to close at N4.45 from the previous close of N5.19.

Dangote Sugar, Guinea Insurance, Northern Nigerian Flour Mills and FTN Cocoa shed their share prices by 11.86%, 10.26%, 9.97% and 9.09% respectively.

Other price decliners include: CHAMS (8.57%), CUTIX (8.45%), TRANSCORP (8.09%), FBNH (8.02%) and NGXGROUP (6.96%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).