Shift in Family Dynamics: Nigerians Cut Back on Housing Young Relatives

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The tradition of taking in young relatives to be raised alongside one’s own children is diminishing in Nigeria, largely due to the constrained purchasing power of its citizens. This economic reality has forced Nigerians to reevaluate their spending habits, particularly in terms of feeding costs.

In a bid to trim expenses, many Nigerians are opting out of adopting or accommodating close relatives, or even returning those who had previously been under their care. This marks a significant departure from the past, where families often assisted economically disadvantaged relatives.

Today, with the average family struggling to provide for themselves, adding an extra member is seen as a financial burden. Mrs. Amanda Odudu, a fashion designer, experienced this firsthand when her niece returned her daughter after six years due to her husband’s concerns about the state of the economy.

Similarly, Mr. Onokoya Samson, a businessman, had his son returned to him after three years with his brother, who was emigrating in search of better opportunities. Despite being grateful for the assistance, Mr. Samson now faces increased financial strain with the additional responsibility.

Mrs. Sarah Okwudili, a widow and baker, also found herself in a similar predicament when her husband’s sisters returned her children, citing economic hardships. Now tasked with caring for three children on her own, Mrs. Okwudili remains hopeful for divine intervention amidst the challenges.

Overall, the shift in family dynamics underscores the harsh economic realities faced by Nigerians, compelling them to make difficult decisions to cope with the prevailing financial constraints.

