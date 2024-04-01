Security Operatives Arrest Arm Robber Trying To Snatch Their Motorcycle.

April 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives in plain clothes, patrolling on a motorcycle, have arrested a robbery suspect, Akinjobi Wahab, aged 19 while trying to snatch their motorcycle.

The machete-wielding suspect was arrested at about 4am on Acme Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja in company of four others now at large.

This is coming on the heels of the emplacement of regular foot and vehicular patrols in the area by the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi in response to repeated complaints that robbers operate around Agidingbi, Ikeja very early mornings.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspect will be arraigned as soon as investigations are concluded.(www.naija247news.com).