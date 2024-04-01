Peter Obi plays dangerous politics, never comments on Tinubu’s good works – Onanuga

What I know about the campaign of Obi was that for the first time in a very long while in our country, we had a candidate who was inflaming ethnic passions. That was the way the election went at that time. He was inflaming ethnic passions, religious passions, bringing two dangerous things to our politics – ethnicity and religion. That is what he did. And those things were dangerous to our Nigerian politics,” Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga, a media aide to President Bola Tinubu, has made serious allegations against Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election.

Onanuga accused Obi and his supporters of working against the success of President Tinubu’s government.

Onanuga recently claimed in an interview with Mic On that Obi engages in dangerous politics. He emphasized that members of the “Obidient” movement and their candidate, Obi, seem to be pleased when the country faces economic challenges. This suggests that they revel in the depreciation of the naira.

Onanuga also added that the supporters of Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, are desperate to see the downfall of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“What I know about the campaign of Obi was that for the first time in a very long while in our country, we had a candidate who was inflaming ethnic passions. That was the way the election went at that time. He was inflaming ethnic passions, religious passions, bringing two dangerous things to our politics – ethnicity and religion. That is what he did. And those things were dangerous to our Nigerian politics,” Onanuga said.

“Of course, it is very clear unless people are not acceptive. Up till now, some are still writing that Bola Tinubu stole the presidency, and some people are saying that the man who came third actually won the election, and they are very unapologetic about that.

“How could somebody who came third how could he have won that election?

“You can even see when they were talking about the naira, some people were just happy that the naira was going downhill. You can trace them. People who are saying so are members of the Obidient movement.”

When asked if he believed the Obidient movement wanted the Tinubu government to fail, Onanuga said, “Of course, it is clear.”

The presidential aide also said Obi never commends the government when it does something good but very quick to tweet when it was about something bad.

“Even Peter Obi himself, read his tweets, when the government has done something good, he will never comment about it. But when it is bad news, quickly, he will tweet, so you can see a deliberate attempt to denigrate this government, to paint it black all the time that he (Tinubu) is not doing well, he is a failure and I’ve said it is so early to even say so,” he added.