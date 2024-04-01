“PDP Slams Rivers Assembly, APC Over Governor Fubara Impeachment Attempt”

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized both the Rivers State House of Assembly and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for what they perceive as attempts to pressure Governor Siminalayi Fubara into acting outside the bounds of the law.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The PDP labeled the renewed threat by the lawmakers to impeach Fubara as not only an embarrassment but also a public nuisance to the state.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday, the state PDP Publicity Secretary, Sydney Gbara, expressed dismay at the actions of the lawmakers particularly called out the 27 lawmakers purportedly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for suggesting a revisit of Fubara’s impeachment as a last resort to enforce their responsibilities and uphold the constitution.

The Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, accused Fubara of acting unlawfully, despite signing the presidential peace agreement aimed at resolving the political crisis in the state.

Amaewhule claimed that the state was operating without an approved budget.

However, Gbara urged the lawmakers, who he alleged defected from the PDP to the APC without consulting their constituents, to cease disrupting the peace of the state and allow Fubara to focus on governance and fulfilling his mandate to the people. He also reminded the Amaewhule-led lawmakers that the legitimacy of their positions is currently under judicial review.

Gbara criticized the lawmakers for making regressive laws and statements that hinder the growth and development of the state. He emphasized that despite being beneficiaries of Fubara’s peace efforts, they have shown ingratitude and continued to operate illegally.

Gbara asserted that the numerous court cases challenging the legality of their positions will eventually be settled, emphasizing that justice will prevail.

Responding to allegations by the acting Chairman of the APC in the state, Chief Tony Okocha, regarding Fubara’s implementation of the eight-point peace accord brokered by President Bola Tinubu, Gbara clarified that the matter is subject to litigation.

He maintained that Fubara has faithfully implemented the peace accord within the confines of the Nigerian Constitution and will not be pressured into taking unconstitutional actions.

In conclusion, Gbara affirmed that the actions of the lawmakers are illegal, rendering their laws inconsequential to the people of Rivers State.

He reiterated that any attempts to undermine the rule of law and pursue personal agendas will be resisted by the people of Rivers State.