Ondo Police Arrest Man With Three Human Hearts, Kidneys, Others

April 1, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

An Islamic cleric in Ondo state, Oluwafemi Idris, has been arrested by men of the Ondo State Police command for possessing human body parts.

While acting on an intelligence received, the police stormed the house of the cleric and discovered human hands, three kidneys, three hearts, a spine, and a tongue.

Confirming the arrest to newsmen, the spokesman of the command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, in a statement released, said Idris was arrested after the police received intelligence that he intended to use the body parts for ritual purposes.

The statement said Idris claimed the human parts were supplied by another Islamic cleric simply identified as Alhaji and one Samuel Kutelu.

It said Idris, in turn, supplied one Babatunde Kayode with three human heads.

Odulami said Idris and Kayode had been arrested while efforts were on to arrest other fleeing clerics.(www.naija247news.com).