Okomu Oil Palm reports 44% profit growth in 2023

April 1, 2024.
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc has reported a pre-tax profit of N33.84 billion in FY 2023, representing a 44% growth from N23.52 billion in FY 2022.
According to the group’s audited financial statement for 2023, it recorded a revenue of N75.11 billion, representing a 27% growth from the N59.32 billion posted in 2022.
The company’s total assets increased in 2023 by 31.2% to N95.10 billion from the N72.50 billion posted in 2022. Even as the company’s shareholders fund increased by 14% to N38.87 billion from the N34.03 billion posted in 2022.
Revenue from contracts with customers: N75.11 billion, +27% YoY
Other income: N10.85 billion, +510% YoY
Raw materials and consumables used: N12.52 billion, +7% YoY
Other expenses: N15.69 billion, +43% YoY
Finance costs: N3.67 billion, +243% YoY
Finance income: N5.22 billion, +5% YoY
Profit before taxation: N33.84 billion, +44% YoY
Profit for the year: N20.65 billion, +27% YoY
Total equity: N38.87 billion, +14% YoY
Total assets: N95.10 billion, +31% YoY
Earnings per share: N21.64, +27% YoY
As of March 29, Okomu Oil closed with a share price of N243 on the NGX, representing a 6.54% year-to-date decline. (www.naija247news.com).