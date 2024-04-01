Menu
Companies & Markets

Okomu Oil Palm reports 44% profit growth in 2023

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 1, 2024.

Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc has reported a pre-tax profit of N33.84 billion in FY 2023, representing a 44% growth from N23.52 billion in FY 2022.

According to the group’s audited financial statement for 2023, it recorded a revenue of N75.11 billion, representing a 27% growth from the N59.32 billion posted in 2022.

The company’s total assets increased in 2023 by 31.2% to N95.10 billion from the N72.50 billion posted in 2022. Even as the company’s shareholders fund increased by 14% to N38.87 billion from the N34.03 billion posted in 2022.

Revenue from contracts with customers: N75.11 billion, +27% YoY

Other income: N10.85 billion, +510% YoY

Raw materials and consumables used: N12.52 billion, +7% YoY

Other expenses: N15.69 billion, +43% YoY

Finance costs: N3.67 billion, +243% YoY

Finance income: N5.22 billion, +5% YoY

Profit before taxation: N33.84 billion, +44% YoY

Profit for the year: N20.65 billion, +27% YoY

Total equity: N38.87 billion, +14% YoY

Total assets: N95.10 billion, +31% YoY

Earnings per share: N21.64, +27% YoY

As of March 29, Okomu Oil closed with a share price of N243 on the NGX, representing a 6.54% year-to-date decline.  (www.naija247news.com).

