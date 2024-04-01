Menu
Naira appreciates against Dollar by0.78 in the black market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira appreciated against the United States Dollar in the parallel market segment of the foreign exchange (FX) by N10 or 0.78 per cent on Friday.

The domestic currency put up a positive performance against the greenback during the session amid an improvement in the supply of forex in the country’s currency market, trading at N1,280/$1 compared with the previous day’s value of N1,290/$1.

It was observed that the black market was not under pressure yesterday as a result of a public holiday declared to celebrate Good Friday, usually celebrated by Christians.

The official market, which is known as the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), was not operational during the session due to the work-free day declared by the federal government.

The spot market will remain closed on Monday as part of the Easter holidays, though the parallel market will be open to traders and customers in need of FX.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
