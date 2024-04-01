Menu
”Mohbad’s son’s DNA is not the business of Nigerians – Mohbad’s mum

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Abosede Adeyemo, the mother late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, has said that the DNA she and Mohbad’s father want conducted on the late singer’s son, Liam Aloba, is a family issue and not the business of Nigerians.

In an interview with Punch, Ms Abosede said;

‘’I asked him to conduct the DNA test before now. There is nothing that concerns Nigerians with the DNA issue. It’s a family issue. It was his father that publicized the issue. I insisted on it from the onset. It was his father that publicized it. Omowunmi is his daughter in-law and they were in good terms before then. I don’t know why he couldn’t tell her politely to conduct the DNA test. Did Mohbad say he was not the owner of the child? When he had the boy, Josy was the one that said it is Liam that will be the one to buy his, Josy’s coffin. Now he is calling the same child a Bastard. My child is not a bastard”

The distraught mum said she will indeed get justice for her child but she will not do it with the different intention the late singer’s father has.

Nigerians know the truth. How can we bring family issues into Justice for Mohbad? Was my quarrel with you part of Justice for Mohbad? Can’t you see how wicked you are?”

She said she told Mohbad’s father not to bury him on September 25 when he died as she believed he wasn’t dead but that his dad refused to listen.

How can you Jose(Mohbad’s father) be a threat to Liam? Has he forgotten the hereafter? I begged him to forgive Wunmi if she offended him and sort the issue at hand. How can a good father demanding justice for his child be behaving like this? Jose has forgotten the hereafter and the fact that we shall all go to where Mohbad is someday. He destroyed his life and I don’t want him to ruin my other children’s lives.

Jose is using Mohbad’s death to make money but he wil meet his doom soon”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
