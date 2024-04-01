“I go fire the one you go talk wey go carry you go kirikiri” – Blessing CEO taunts Verydarkman

April 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular relationship coach, Blessing CEO taunts Verydarkman for his new look following his release from police detention, while vowing to trigger him into more trouble.

Recall that Verydarkman was recently released from Police detention after spending over a week in a cell in Abuja.

Blessing CEO took to her page to react to an image of Verydarkman after his release from police cell.

She pointed out that Verydarkman has gotten a lot slimmer since being in police detention.

The relationship coach added that she would trigger him into saying things that would get him into more trouble so he ends up in KiriKiri maximum prison.

Blessing CEO wrote:

“He be like crase 🤣🤣🤣🤣.

Werey don slim oooo.

Oya if them born u well come and share ur experience.🤣🤣🤣. The idiat don come out

Na the don’t play but I no see u gonna learn the hard way🤣🤣🤣🤣 he really go cell.🤣🤣🤣. Watch ur tongue oooo, I go still trigger enter another wahala rest first I go fire the one u go talk wey go carry u go kiriri🤣🤣🤣🤣. Ex convict wey reconvit 🤣🤣🤣 welcome back idiatv” (www.naija247news.com).