South East

God told me Tinubu’s govt will last eight years – Umahi

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Minister of Works Dave Umahi said God told him that President Bola Tinubu will rule Nigeria for eight years.

Umahi, the immediate past governor of Ebonyi State, stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Recall that President Tinubu was inaugurated on May 29th 2023 and is currently serving his first year of a four-year tenure.

Umahi said, “You must know that the coming onboard of Mr President is divine. When God starts a thing, He completes it.

“So, I strongly believe and I am persuaded to let you know that God told me that this administration will last eight years because this administration is born of God.”

Umahi restated that the Tinubu-led government is on the right path to restoring the country’s dignity.

He said, “You can see the miracle that Mr President is doing through the inspiration of God Almighty who brought him to right all the wrongs.

“So, we are taking back this country and giving back this country to Nigerians and that’s what Mr President has come to do and we are just there to give him support.”

Speaking about the repair work on the Third Mainland Bridge, Umahi disclosed that 99 per cent of it is done.
According to him, once the major work is completed, the bridge will be open in the coming days.

He said, “When you talk about the total rehabilitation of the bridge, you talk about the deck. Mr President has released the money and I can say that 99 per cent of the project is done.

“But what is to be done is additional work: we are putting up solar lights; we are replacing the generator lights with solar lights. The top of the deck is completed, but the main markings are still in progress.

“We are putting up CCTV both on top of the bridge and under the bridge because the president told me that part of the problem we are having is people who are illegally mining the sand. And I agree with him. I have seen it. They even go as far as destroying the concrete to anchor their small boats.”

